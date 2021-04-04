ARMOR Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

