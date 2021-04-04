Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0071

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $62,170.39 and approximately $164.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.26 or 0.03546708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.00346227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.00980765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00461069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00406128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00326394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,822,813 coins and its circulating supply is 8,778,269 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

