Arqma Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $61,011.12 and approximately $269.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.95 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00347762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.00964544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.70 or 0.00461614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00388481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00317957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,816,187 coins and its circulating supply is 8,771,643 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

