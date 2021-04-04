Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 225,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $112.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

