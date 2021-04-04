Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

