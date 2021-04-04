Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $27.70 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $27.70 or 0.00047483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $924.88 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

