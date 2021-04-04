Arweave (AR) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $27.54 or 0.00046871 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $919.62 million and $20.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

