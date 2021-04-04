ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of ASA stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.