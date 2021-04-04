AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

