ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ASGN posted sales of $990.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. ASGN has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $102.78.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

