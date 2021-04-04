ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €452.08 ($531.86).

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

