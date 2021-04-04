At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of At Home Group worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,419,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,746. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

