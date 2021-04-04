Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post sales of $7.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.38 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $28.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $33.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.57 million, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

