Atheios Price Up 57.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $68,954.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,647.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.17 or 0.03558857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00348174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.16 or 0.00968784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00446950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00398222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00318703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025138 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,551,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,197,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.