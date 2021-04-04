Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.73. Athene reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 510%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of ATH opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Athene by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

