Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1.25 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.