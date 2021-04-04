ATN (ATN) Price Up 31.6% This Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $333,400.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

