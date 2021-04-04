Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Hits $19.44 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $56,556.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.