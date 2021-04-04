AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 550,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 366,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

