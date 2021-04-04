AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

