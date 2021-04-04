AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 229,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 164,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 341,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

