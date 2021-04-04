AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

