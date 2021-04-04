Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

