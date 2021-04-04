Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,378,553 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

