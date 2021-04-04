AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $18.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $18.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $19.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.41. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $86.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,418.84. 164,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,256.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,196.07. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $757.18 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

