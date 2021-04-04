Avalanche Market Cap Hits $3.89 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $30.39 or 0.00052274 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $217.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00281917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028711 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,195,528 coins and its circulating supply is 128,029,493 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.