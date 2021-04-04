AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,457 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

