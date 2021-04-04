Aventus One Day Trading Volume Tops $169,366.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $169,366.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

