Aventus Trading 7% Higher This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $197,628.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

