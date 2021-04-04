Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,111 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

