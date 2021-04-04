Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,356 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,976,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,786,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.59.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $159.41 and a 52 week high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

