Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

