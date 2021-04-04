Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

