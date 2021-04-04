Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

