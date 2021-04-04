Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,032.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 320,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
