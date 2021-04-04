Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

