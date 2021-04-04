Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

NYSE PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,667 shares of company stock worth $90,409,906 over the last three months.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

