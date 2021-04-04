Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.39 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

