Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

