Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioNTech by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioNTech by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

