Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Lease by 348.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

