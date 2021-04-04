Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,851,712 shares of company stock valued at $67,257,954.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

