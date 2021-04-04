Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,603,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $155.51 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

