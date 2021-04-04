Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.20 and its 200-day moving average is $630.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.45.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

