Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,399 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

