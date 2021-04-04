Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

