Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

