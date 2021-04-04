Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DXCM stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

