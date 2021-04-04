Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,317 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,890,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,203,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

