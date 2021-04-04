Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

